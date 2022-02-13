Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,882 shares.The stock last traded at $13.61 and had previously closed at $12.89.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

