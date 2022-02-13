ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 20.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,194.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

