Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.