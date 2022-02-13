Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $399.95

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$399.95 and traded as low as C$375.01. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$375.01, with a volume of 100 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$399.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$392.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92.
Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)
