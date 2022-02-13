Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.