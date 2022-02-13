SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $542,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,626 shares of company stock worth $10,910,030 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth about $14,837,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

