Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $73,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

