Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

