Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

