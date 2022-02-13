Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,832 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $137,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

