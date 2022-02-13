Scotiabank Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$136.62.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$136.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$87.52 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

