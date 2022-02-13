Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.