Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.