Scot Christopher Fredo Sells 626 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

