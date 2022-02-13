Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

