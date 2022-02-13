Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCWTF remained flat at $$1,415.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,484.16. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.