Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 565 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

