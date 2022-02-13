Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $432.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.74. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

