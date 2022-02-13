Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.