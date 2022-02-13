Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,873 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 43.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

