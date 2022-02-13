Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.26) to €9.00 ($10.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.