Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $959,782.01 and approximately $5,066.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

