Sarissa Capital Management LP Purchases 1,343,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for 32.0% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $407,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.