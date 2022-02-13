Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

