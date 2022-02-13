Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at C$358,014.40.

About Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.