Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $4,346,850.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
