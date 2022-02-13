Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $4,346,850.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

