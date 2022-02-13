Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,719 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

