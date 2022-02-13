Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.86 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

