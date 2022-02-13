Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,822 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $182,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avangrid by 140.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 24.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,063,000 after buying an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE AGR opened at $44.55 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

