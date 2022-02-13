Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

