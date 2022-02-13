Royal Bank of Canada Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of FINGF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Finning International has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

