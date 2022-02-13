Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $167,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

