Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$2.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

