Royal Bank of Canada Buys 126,990 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $164,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 228,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

