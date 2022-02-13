Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 146,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

