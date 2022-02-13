Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SONY opened at $107.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

