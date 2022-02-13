Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.