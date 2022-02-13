Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$71.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.69 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.