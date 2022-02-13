Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,812,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

