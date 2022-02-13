Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

