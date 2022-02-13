Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $102,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 198,788 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.