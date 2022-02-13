Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,405 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

