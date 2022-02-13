Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 295 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

