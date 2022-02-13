Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RHHBY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 471,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

