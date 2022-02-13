Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Down 2.3%

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 65,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 133,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

Get Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.