ROAD Hits Market Cap of $60,706.89 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $60,706.89 and $15,593.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.84 or 0.06873121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,198.02 or 1.00016505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006367 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

