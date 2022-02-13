Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,874 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $763,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $930,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $961,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $2,281,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

