Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

