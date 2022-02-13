Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $858,000 in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

