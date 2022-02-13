RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.