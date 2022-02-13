RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

