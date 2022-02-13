RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $434.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $334.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $7,125,238. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 494.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 758,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.68.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.